West Ham locked in talks over deal for EFL player

West Ham are interested in signing Craig Dawson from Watford as David Moyes looks to add to his defensive options.

It’s been no secret that the Hammers have been desperate for a centre-back, with the Londoners failing in pursuits of James Tarkowski, Duje Ćaleta-Car and Wesley Fofana among others earlier in the window.

Therefore, they went into today with nothing in the pipeline, meaning they could now take advantage of the late deadline that exists for domestic transfers, with EFL sides able to do deals up until October 16.

And, Football Insider have claimed that Dawson is someone who is interesting Moyes, with the possibility of an agreement being reached in the next ten days.

Even though the 30-year-old was a regular last season, he is yet to feature in a league game for new boss Vladimir Ivic, with the Hornets looking reasonably strong defensively since he took over.

Dawson may be open to a move as he has spent much of his career in the Premier League having previously played for West Brom in the top-flight.

The verdict

It appears as though Watford could have a battle on their hands to keep hold of Dawson but recent performances have shown he may be someone they can cope without and he’s not someone many fans would miss.

From West Ham’s perspective, they would be landing an experienced, tough defender who would probably thrive in Moyes’ back three.

So, you can see this happening but it will ultimately be down to West Ham paying the money that Watford demand as the Championship side will be in the strongest position as they know the Hammers can’t look elsewhere until January.

