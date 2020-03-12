West Ham loanee reacts to unexpected injury news

Oxford United striker Nathan Holland is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring problem.

Holland sustained the injury in Saturday’s 3-2 comeback victory over Shrewsbury Town and according to Oxford’s official club website, scans revealed the extent of the damage and the youngster has returned to the London Stadium for further scans and treatment in the coming days.

The 21-year-old, who joined the U’s from West Ham United on loan for the rest of the campaign in January, scored a total of three times in 12 matches in all competitions, including a memorable stoppage-time equaliser in the fourth-round defeat against Newcastle United last month and a brace in the 5-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

After the news was confirmed, Holland took to Twitter and thanked Oxford staff and fans.

Absolutely devastated. Thank you to the players, staff and fans for everything since day 1. I truly loved every minute and made memories which will stick with me forever. Best wishes for the rest of the season, go get the promotion we all deserve !! #COYY 💛💛 https://t.co/JGKFdl5nke — Nathan Holland (@NHo11and) March 12, 2020

The Verdict

Holland’s impact in such a short period of time at the Kassam Stadium makes it a massive blow for Oxford at such a crucial time in the season, but given the recent form of Matty Taylor, the U’s should be able to cope in the West Ham striker’s absence.

Karl Robinson’s men have won their previous five matches and remain on course for an unlikely top-two finish, something that even the most optimistic Oxford fan couldn’t have imagined when they were fighting relegation this time 12 months ago.