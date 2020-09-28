West Ham linked with late move for 24-year-old Championship ace

West Ham United could yet make a late move for Ryan Manning in this transfer window as speculation over his future continues to grow, as per Claret and Hugh.

The Irons earned an impressive win against Wolves yesterday evening in the Premier League as they won 4-0 and Hammers fans will be hoping for more of that this season.

David Moyes, meanwhile, could still be looking to add to his side in the final weeks of the transfer window and it appears Manning might not be off the table just yet.

The QPR man’s contract ends next summer and talks are continuing but they are not yet at a stage where Mark Warburton feels it is right to use him in his team, with Manning missing the start of the season for the Hoops.

And, that in mind, the report here suggests that the Hammers could yet make a late play for him in this market as they look to add to their full-back options.

The Verdict

Manning is a good player that has made the left-back role his new position in recent seasons and QPR would surely like to keep him at the club, but they want to sort a contract for him first.

With it not close to completion at the moment, though, there is an opening for other clubs to move in on Manning and West Ham could well do that.