West Ham line up EFL ace as Eberechi Eze alternative

West Ham United will switch their focus onto Said Benrahma if they miss out on the signing of Eberechi Eze this summer.

David Moyes has guided the Hammers to safety in the Premier League this season, with attention now on the summer transfer window as he looks to bolster his playing squad.

Eze of Queens Park Rangers is one player seemingly on the radar in East London, with the 22-year-old excelling under Mark Warburton this season and scoring 14 goals. Additionally, he registered eight assists.

Brentford Quiz: Are these 15 Said Benrahma facts true or false?

1 of 15 Benrahma began his senior career with Nice. True False

However, the Guardian note how if the in-demand Eze moves elsewhere this summer, West Ham have got another Championship playmaker on their radar in the form of Benrahma.

The Algerian has been exceptional for promotion-chasing Brentford this season, scoring 17 goals and, like Eze, registering eight assists.

Currently the 24-year-old is competing in the play-offs with Brentford, with Thomas Frank’s side looking to overturn a one-goal deficit this evening when his side welcome Swansea City to Griffin Park.

Benrahma has been key to their success this season and will play a huge role tonight alongside Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo in attack.

The Verdict

In many ways, Benrahma is a better player than Eze.

You can’t deny the undisputed talent of both players, but Benrahma is a playmaker with real qualities that would thrive in the Premier League, whilst Eze is still a little raw.

Whichever way the Hammers opt to go, they are fishing in the right holes, with Eze and Benrahma the type of players who get you on the edge of your seat.

Their craft and unpredictability will make them an asset in the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!