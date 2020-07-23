West Ham line up 14-goal EFL ace amongst ‘top target’

Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze is emerging as a top target for West Ham United this summer, as David Moyes turns his attention to recruitment ahead of 2020/21.

The Hammers are set for another season in the Premier League after a few battling results in recent weeks, with Moyes now planning a raid on London neighbours QPR for Eze.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Eze is valued at £20m, but West Ham see him as a top target as Moyes looks to add some youthful energy to his squad for the new season.

There’s also interest from Crystal Palace in Eze, who has been so impressive in West London this season.

The 22-year-old started all 46 of QPR’s Championship fixtures this season and returned some stunning form.

He struck 14 goals in the league and chalked up eight assists, benefitting from Mark Warburton’s often attack-minded approach.

Eze has made 112 appearances for the R’s since emerging through the club’s academy and, via a loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers in 2017, he’s emerged as one of the Championship’s top talents.

In fact, whoscored.com rate Eze as the third best performer in the Championship this season with a rating of 7.36. He sits behind only Said Benrahma (7.51) and Matheus Pereira (7.41).

The Verdict

It’s not hard to see why West Ham want to get their hands on Eze, who has had a superb season in the Championship.

He’s got spades of potential, his technique is pure and he’s even got himself amongst the goals this season.

In the eyes of many, he’s a Premier League player in waiting and, whether it’s West Ham or elsewhere, it’ll be good to see him in the top-flight.

