West Ham ‘likely’ to take up transfer option with EFL club

West Ham United are said to have the option to make Craig Dawson’s loan from Watford permanent if they wish, with Claret and Hugh reporting that David Moyes is likely to take it up after the player’s recent strong showings.

Having been used sparingly up to now by the Hammers, Dawson stole the headlines on Monday night as he scored the winner to help his side to progress in the FA Cup as they won 1-0 away at non-league Stockport County, with his overall performance being a standout in the match.

The player has proven to be yet another shrewd signing by Moyes and has provided solid back up to the West Ham backline when called upon this term, making three appearances.

Dawson’s current contract with Watford runs until 2023, however with the opportunity to buy the player being on the table for the Premier League side, it looks like he may have played his last game in a Hornet’s shirt.

Vastly experienced at both top flight and Championship level, the centre back originally arrived at Vicarage Road back in 2019 and has since played 31 games for the Hertfordshire outfit.

The Verdict

It appears that Dawson’s days as a Watford player are numbered and if truth be told he will be coming out the other side better off than when he started the campaign.

Joining a club of West Ham’s stature after suffering a relegation would be a dream move for most players and for that reason the centre back will no doubt jump at the chance to make his stay permanent at the London Stadium.

Things quite simply didn’t work out for the former West Brom man with the Hornets and they will be pleased to get him off the wage bill.

This will be viewed as a positive step by Xisco Munoz if this deal does indeed come to fruition as it should free up more funds for the new boss to strengthen his existing squad.