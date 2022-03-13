West Ham leading Everton in Championship defender transfer pursuit

West Ham look to be favourites to sign Nottingham Forest centre back Joe Worrall in the summer transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Worrall has been in outstanding form for Forest this season, helping Steve Cooper’s side mount a push for promotion from the Championship, and reach the FA Cup Quarter Finals.

That has inevitably led to interest in Worrall from elsewhere, and it seems the London Stadium is a strong candidate to be the 25-year-old’s next destination.

According to this latest update, West Ham scouts have increased their interest in Worrall recently, and have told manager David Moyes to bid for the defender in the summer, if Forest do not win promotion.

Fellow Premier League sides Everton and Brentford are also said to be taking an interest in Worrall, but with Moyes apparently planning to sign two centre backs in the summer, the Hammers are thought to be leading the race for his services.

It has been suggested that Forest could may need to sell the defender if they do not win promotion, and would want between £12-15 million for the sale of the 25-year-old.

There are still two-and-a-half years remaining on Worrall’s contract with Forest, securing his future at The City Ground until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This will obviously put more pressure on Forest to win promotion over the course of the next few months.

Worrall has been an absolutely key player for Steve Cooper’s side this season, and one who could help the club move forward in the coming years.

However, he is getting to the stage of his career where he will be wanting to play in the Premier League, and given there is interest there, and those clubs have the finances, it could be hard for Forest to retain his services, if they do not secure promotion.

Even so, the form Forest are in at the moment means you feel they do have a good chance of getting a shot at promotion via the play-offs at least, and Worrall will play a big part in that, so there are still reasons to be positive for those at The City Ground.