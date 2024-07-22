Highlights West Ham have made an offer for Leeds' star winger Summerville, who is attracting interest from Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and PSG.

West Ham United are reported to have submitted an offer to Leeds United for their star winger Crysencio Summerville.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Hammers have submitted a proposal to the Whites for the reigning Championship Player of the Season.

Summerville's amazing 2023/24 campaign has attracted a lot of attention from top flight clubs. A lot of the teams in the Premier League's top half have been reported to be interested in the Dutchman.

Romano previously said that Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Liverpool were keen on Summerville. TEAMtalk further stated that the Reds had turned their attention to the 22-year-old after the chances of snapping up Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon became slimmer due to his £75-80 million price tag.

Even the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to replace Kylian Mbappé following his move to Real Madrid this summer, are said to have looked at the Leeds star as a potential option for this summer.

West Ham offer for Summerville

Yet another team from one of Europe's top five leagues have now entered the race for Summerville, as West Ham have submitted what Romano has described as an initial proposal for the Player of the Season winner.

The Italian journalist also credited AS Roma with an interest in the Dutch wideman. However, a deal with Leeds is only likely if their move for Juventus' Matias Soule doesn't materialise, as per Romano.

He added that West Ham know that a move for Summerville would be an expensive one. They are reported to have held talks with the player over personal terms, but nothing is said to be close on that front either.

Part of the reason why Archie Gray was shipped off to Tottenham Hotspur instead of someone like the 22-year-old was because there were no offers that both the winger and Leeds were willing to accept, according to The Athletic. Had they been able to find a new home for the Feyenoord academy graduate, then they wouldn't have had to sell Gray, in all likelihood.

TEAMtalk believe that an offer of £40 million would tempt Daniel Farke and his team to let go of Summerville. The Yorkshire

Evening Post has said, though, that Leeds are more confident about their position on him and the prospective sale due to the amount of interest that they have received from other clubs for the 22-year-old.

Leeds are right to push for an expensive deal for Summerville

The Whites are well versed when it comes to fending off bids for talented widemen. Wilfried Gnonto tried to force his way out of Elland Road last season, effectively going on strike, so that he could return to the Premier League. Leeds didn't feel that they received any offers that were good enough, and he ended up staying.

They held him to the terms of his contract, and they can do the same now for Summerville. He's got another two years left on his current deal with United. He hasn't been pushing to leave as publicly as Gnonto was, but the desire to test himself at the highest level, given the Championship season he just had, is understandable.

Crysencio Summerville's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 43 Goals 19 xG 16.41 Assists 9 Big chances created 17 Stats taken from Sofascore

Those numbers above, though, as well as his contract situation, do give Leeds even more of a licence to stick to their asking price. They have an attractive asset others want, and their position means that those who want to take it off them will need to come up to them.