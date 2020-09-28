West Ham launch eight-figure move for Championship ace

West Ham United are tabling a £15m bid to Swansea City for defender Joe Rodon, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers have had a pretty mixed start to the season so far in the Premier League.

They looked way off of the pace on the opening weekend against Newcastle United but last night they swept aside a good Wolves side 4-0 with a fine performance.

In recent weeks, meanwhile, we’ve seen the Irons looking to get a new defender in for the heart of their defence but their hunt for James Tarkowski has proven unsuccessful.

It appears, then, that Rodon is being eyed as an alternative for the Irons this transfer window with the report revealing that a £15m offer is set to be made by the men from east London.

The Verdict

Rodon is a good player and one that is capable of playing in the Premier League, with his calmness on the ball something that many modern top-flight clubs are attracted too.

Certainly, it would make sense for the Hammers to add to their side defensively before the window shuts and it also makes sense to be looking at Rodon after the fee they were quoted for Tarkowski.

Let’s see what happens here, then.