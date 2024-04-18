Highlights West Ham are set to try and lure Leif Davis away from Ipswich Town if they fail to win promotion.

The Irons may still initiate contact even if the Tractor Boys are promoted.

Davis' 20 assists make him an attractive prospect with Premier League clubs circling, including Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

West Ham United are set to try and lure Leif Davis away from Ipswich Town if the latter fail to win promotion from the Championship at the end of the season, according to Give Me Sport.

The left-back has been a major asset for the Tractor Boys this term, helping them to adjust to second-tier football again and playing a big part in guiding the club into the automatic promotion mix.

Although he previously had second-tier experience at AFC Bournemouth, it was unclear whether he was going to be able to build on a successful promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign.

But the former Leeds United man has continued to thrive under Kieran McKenna - and he has been able to attract plenty of Premier League interest because of that.

Leif Davis' 2023/24 campaign at Ipswich Town (As of April 18th) [All competitions] Appearances 41 Goals 2 Assists 20

Newcastle United were one side linked with a move for him earlier this calendar year, although it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe will invest in this area when the summer transfer window comes along.

Nottingham Forest were also thought to be keen on the player, but they are still in relegation danger at this stage and with that in mind, it remains unclear whether they will be able to cough up the amount needed to lure him away from Portman Road.

But plenty of sides will be keen to secure Davis' signature, with his 20-assists tally this term showing just how important he has been for the Suffolk outfit during the 2023/24 campaign.

West Ham potentially set to bid for Leif Davis

West Ham were linked with a move for the left-back at the same time as Newcastle, with talkSPORT reporting this initial interest.

The Irons, according to Give Me Sport, are particularly keen to bring the player to the London Stadium if Ipswich fail to win promotion at the end of the season.

However, the same outlet has also reported that they are still open to holding talks with the Tractor Boys about a potential move for the ex-Leeds player if they succeed in getting back into the top flight.

Regardless of whether Ipswich are promoted or not, the Tractor Boys will be in a strong negotiating position with Davis this summer.

He still has two years left on his contract, with the 12-month extension option in mind, so McKenna's side can afford to demand a sizeable amount for him.

Promotion for Ipswich Town could make the difference in West Ham's pursuit of Leif Davis

With two years left on his contract, Davis may be reluctant to put pen to paper on an extension at this stage.

He will surely want to have some control over his future - and he can have that by running down his deal.

Ipswich will know that and if they fail to win promotion at the end of the season, they may need to consider cashing in on the left-back to generate the best possible fee for him.

However, if they are promoted, that could potentially Davis to sign a new deal and he may do that, considering he has thrived at Portman Road.

That would make it much harder for the Irons to secure the full-back's signature.