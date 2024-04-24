Highlights Ipswich Town impressing under McKenna, close to back-to-back promotions.

West Ham rumored interest in McKenna, but targeting other coaches.

Premier League clubs eyeing McKenna as potential new manager.

Ipswich Town have had an amazing season so far under Kieran McKenna, and are looking to be the first team to achieve back-to-back promotions to the Premier League from League One since Southampton in 2012.

The Tractor Boys finished second in League One last season behind Plymouth Argyle, but many people tipped Ipswich to go on and be in the top half of the division. But no one expected them to do as well as they have.

They are currently in a three-way battle to finish in the automatic promotion places with Leeds United and Leicester City, having seen Southampton drop off in the last week - the three teams that had been relegated from the top flight the season before.

Ipswich’s great season has led to rumours regarding the future of the man in charge of it all in McKenna, and recent news suggests that one team may look elsewhere - but that does not mean all the interest in McKenna will waiver.

Kieran McKenna had been linked to West Ham

One of the teams that have been interested in the services of McKenna is Premier League side West Ham United.

Having won the Europa Conference League last season, their current manager David Moyes has been under intense pressure from the fanbase to be sacked, and with his contract at the London Stadium set to expire at the end of the season, it looks unlikely that it will be renewed.

According to a recent report by TeamTalk, the Hammers have been looking at bringing in McKenna as his replacement in the summer. He is said to have a £4 million release clause, which has put them on red alert.

But according to reports from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham’s primary target is that of Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, whilst former Wolves and Spain boss Julien Lopetegui is also said to be of interest.

This will come as welcome news for Ipswich fans, who will be happy to see that the Hammers are focusing elsewhere in their manager hunt.

Kieran McKenna will have more Premier League interest

With West Ham looking to Amorim, Ipswich will breathe a sigh of relief. But despite West Ham looking elsewhere in their search for a potential new manager, McKenna will still have interest from other clubs.

Many Premier League clubs look like they may be looking for a new manager in the summer, such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

McKenna has been linked with both of these vacancies in the last couple of weeks. Football Insider claimed that the Red Devils have a concrete interest in their former coach, whom he left to take up the manager position at Ipswich.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has also tipped him as a dark horse for the Liverpool job, with Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer.

McKenna has massively impressed in potentially leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions, and, rightfully, it has caught the attention.

The 37-year-old is one of the best up-and-coming young managers, having a 57% win percentage as Ipswich boss, averaging two points per game.

So, whilst West Ham may not go for him - that will not stop others from doing so.