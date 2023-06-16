West Ham United are currently tracking Sunderland centre-back Daniel Ballard, according to The Sun.

The Northern Irishman only joined the Black Cats permanently last year from Arsenal, with that proving to be a shrewd bit of business by the Black Cats who have been extremely successful in the transfer market in the past couple of windows.

Not only have they done well in the loan market with the likes of Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms thriving on Wearside, but they have also recruited players who will be worth a decent amount of money now, including Ballard and Jack Clarke.

Although Ballard did spend the latter stages of the campaign on the sidelines, something that will have been majorly frustrating for him considering he could have made all the difference against Luton Town in the play-off semi-final, he will remember the 2022/23 campaign fondly after thriving under Tony Mowbray.

He could potentially continue his journey with the Black Cats next season as they look to get themselves to the Premier League - but he could easily secure a return to the top flight this summer.

When did West Ham scout Daniel Ballard?

The Sun believes the Hammers' Head of Recruitment Rob Newman watched Ballard when he was in action for Northern Ireland back in March.

Unfortunately for the defender, his national team lost 1-0 against Finland that day, although they could have easily won that match considering the chances they had.

The Sunderland man started and played 50 minutes before being replaced by Josh Magennis, giving the former a decent amount of time to impress Newman.

What stance should Sunderland take on Daniel Ballard?

If the Black Cats want to continue spending money in the transfer market and reduce their reliance on the loan market, they will need to cash in on key players and this is why a sale for Ballard shouldn't be off the table at this stage.

The Wearside outfit need to rebuild their forward department and that won't be cheap if they are aiming to bring in some permanent signings in that area, with at least two strikers required during the window to give themselves enough depth.

If Ross Stewart leaves or isn't fit, three forwards may be required and the sale of Ballard could help the Black Cats to get some deals over the line in that area.

However, it would be a massive shame if Ballard did go because he could be part of a dream team for Mowbray's side next season.

Anthony Patterson, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Daniel Ballard and Trai Hume could be an excellent back five to have, although Danny Batth could easily replace Ballard if he left.