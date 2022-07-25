West Ham keep watchful eye on Blackburn Rovers transfer target

West Ham sent scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers’ weekend friendly victory over Lincoln City.

According to the Sun, this is with the view to taking a closer look at transfer target Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Hammers remain interested in the Chile international despite coming to an agreement with Italian side Sassuolo for the signing of Gianluca Scamacca.

David Moyes is looking to add greater attacking depth to his West Ham side following a campaign hampered by a lack of rotation, which ultimately harmed the team’s chance of winning the Europa League.

The Premier League manager is aiming to bolster both through the middle and out wide, with Brereton Diaz being seen as an ideal candidate due to his ability to do both.

A Bradley Dack header secured a 1-0 win for Rovers at the weekend as Jon Dahl Tomasson gets his final preparations in order before the latest Championship campaign kicks off this weekend.

25 questions about Blackburn Rovers’ most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 In what season did Blackburn win the Premier League? 1993-94 1994-95 1995-96 1996-97

Rovers start their season on July 30 with the visit of QPR to Ewood Park, with the Dane hoping he can lead the team to an improvement on last year’s 8th place finish.

Brereton Diaz was key to the team last term, scoring 22 goals in the league.

The Verdict

West Ham really suffered last year for a lack of rotation options in attack, with Michail Antonio in particular suffering from the club’s success.

The potential additions of Scamacca and Brereton Diaz would offer a significant threat going forward for the team.

But it is likely that it will be a costly fee to protract the forward from Blackburn, even with only 1-year remaining on his deal with the club.

Given his importance to the side, Rovers will feel justified in demanding a hefty sum to part ways with the 23-year old.