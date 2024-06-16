West Ham United are considering a swoop for Luton Town goalkeeper Tim Krul, as reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The Hammers' interest in the 36-year-old comes due to the fact that ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is yet to commit to a proposed deal at the London Stadium, according to Nixon, despite The Athletic previously reporting that the soon-to-be free agent was close to joining the Premier League outfit.

According to Nixon, Krul's contract with the Hatters comes to an end this summer, so West Ham would be able to sign him on a free transfer.

Tim Krul lined up by West Ham as backup goalkeeper option

The Hammers are chasing the veteran as a back-up option, a role which he also played for the Hatters last campaign, as he didn't register a single Premier League appearance.

The former Netherlands international did, however, make six appearances in all competitions for Rob Edwards' men, with four in the FA Cup and two in the EFL Cup.

Tim Krul 2023/24 FA Cup stats according to FotMob Appearances 4 Goals conceded 8 Clean sheets 1

Krul has had an illustrious career, who has won three Championship titles, claiming second tier glory with Newcastle United in 2010, before winning two titles with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

He has made 222 Premier League appearances, earned predominantly with Newcastle, and was also a member of the Netherlands team who finished third in the 2014 World Cup.

At 36 years old, surely the Dutchman would be willing to play a squad role in order to earn yet another Premier League paycheck as his career nears its end.

Luton shouldn't regret Tim Krul departure if Dutchman decides to leave

According to Capology estimates, the former Newcastle man was earning a weekly salary of £25,000 a week at Kenilworth Road, which is a large amount for a player who didn't make a single Premier League appearance.

Furthermore, current number one shot-stopper, Thomas Kaminski, is a strong goalkeeper who made 145 saves in the top-flight last campaign, according to FotMob.

Last time the Belgian plied his trade at Championship level, he made a good account of himself as he maintained 10 clean sheets in 28 appearances for a Blackburn Rovers side who finished seventh in the 2022/23 table.

Meanwhile, Jack Walton could be ready to replace Krul as Kaminski's deputy after making 36 appearances for Dundee United in the Scottish Championship last season, as the men in orange were crowned champions.

But the former Barnsley man could be keen on staying north of the border following his side's promotion to the Premiership, while The Courier reported back in May that he was "ready" to begin talks with Jim Goodwin's men.

Sheffield United will need to sign a goalkeeper this window following Wes Foderingham exit

Although Foderingham's future is now up in the air with West Ham despite a deal looking to have been done, the Blades will still need to sign a new goalkeeper due to the fact that the 33-year-old confirmed his Bramall Lane exit last month.

Furthermore, Chris Wilder's men are willing to sell fellow keeper Ivo Grbic, who only signed for the South Yorkshire side in January from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, according to the Sheffield Star.

Charlton Athletic are also looking to prise away one of the Blades' shot-stoppers as they are eyeing a move for Adam Davies, as per London News Online.