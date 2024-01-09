With the return of Championship football approaching after a weekend of FA Cup action, Sunderland find themselves in the top six of the second tier of English football - that is despite the reaction of disappointment to Mick Beale's appointment as head coach last month.

Beale certainly didn't get off to the best start as Tony Mowbray's replacement when losing 3-0 against Coventry City in his debut match, but wins over Hull City and Preston North End - as well as a draw at Rotherham United - see the Black Cats in the play-off spots as things stand.

And the main man for the Wearside outfit this season has been Jack Clarke, who has stepped up to the plate in the absence of goals from Sunderland's centre-forward options with 12 of his own in 26 matches played.

Jack Clarke's Sunderland AFC Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Game 88 Goals 12 XG (Expected Goals) 8.79 Assists 2 xA (Expected Assists) 6.07 Shots Per Game 3.0 Big Chances Missed 4 Touches Per Game 66.0 Key Passes Per Game 2.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 3.7 Possession Lost Per Game 19.1 Stats Correct As Of January 9, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Clarke has been a creative asset and a dribble king for Sunderland this season, with most of their attacks coming through him down the left, but naturally the 23-year-old's form will keep him firmly on the radar of top flight clubs.

West Ham United want to land Sunderland star Clarke this month

And with three weeks of the transfer window remaining, it is West Ham United who are in pursuit of Clarke in a bid to bolster their options in the final third of the pitch.

That is according to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, who claims that David Moyes' side are very keen to add the former Tottenham attacker to their side this month.

The Hammers' pursuit may have been accelerated by injuries that were picked up by Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen against Bristol City this past weekend in the FA Cup, and with Said Benrahma also looking likely to be exiting this month, Moyes will need a fresh dose of creativity.

Sheth claims though that Sunderland are under no pressure to cash in on Clarke despite their model of buying young players cheap and selling on for significant profit, with the winger being their key player on their push for promotion, whilst he is also under contract until the summer of 2026.

Sunderland price-tag will make it hard for West Ham to strike deal in January

Struggling Premier League side Sheffield United have been also looking into a deal for Clarke, according to reports, but with the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan, that could mean he is off their radar for now.

January is a difficult time for any club to make a big signing though - teams are not likely wanting to cash in on their prized assets and that means their value increases as well as opposed to the summer window.

Sunderland reporter Michael Graham has said though that not even a £20 million bid would tempt the Black Cats hierarchy into accepting, so it's likely going to need at least £25 million in order for Clarke to maybe leave the Stadium of Light in January.

Are West Ham going to pay that for a Championship player? It remains to be seen, but it would be a significant risk for the Hammers if they did just that.