West Ham join race to sign in-demand Reading youngster

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Reading youngster Danny Loader, according to ExWHUemployee.

The 19-year-old’s contract comes to an end this summer and the forward is still yet to decide on his next destination with a renewal at Reading now looking highly unlikely.

Loader has been linked with a number of clubs including Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The striker has been highly-rated as a youngster and this has shown through his appearances for the English youth teams, with Loader playing for every age group from the under-16s right up to the under-20s.

He scored his first senior goal last season with a superb strike from outside the box in Reading’s defeat at Middlesbrough.

West Ham made another recent acquisition from the Championship in January when they brought in forward Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in a bid to keep themselves in the Premier League.

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Has Liam Moore ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The Verdict

Loader hasn’t yet performed to the standard he’d have hoped to at senior level, but there’s still a lot to come from the young forward and there’s no reason why he can’t go on to become one of the stars of the future.

He has shown through the age groups that he is highly-rated, even on the international stage and has even won the World Cup with the under-17 side.

It’s a big decision that he now has to make for his career, and he has to decide what will be the next best move in terms of his development and playing time.