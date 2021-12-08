West Ham join race for Derby County trio, Celtic and Leeds among other clubs linked

West Ham United hold a very strong interest in Derby County 20-year-old Jason Knight while midfielder Max Bird and left-back Lee Buchanan are also on the Premier League club’s radar ahead of the January window, according to Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

Derby’s administrators revealed on Friday they’re hoping to have completed the sale of the club by late January, though they’ve refused to rule out selling some of the club’s up-and-coming talent in the upcoming transfer window to cover running costs.

Knight has emerged as a target for a host of Premier League clubs, with FLW sources indicating that Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Leeds, Burnley, and Newcastle are all keen.

ExWHUemployee has now revealed that West Ham are also in the race for the Republic of Ireland international, who has one a a half years left on his current deal at Pride Park.

The midfielder is not the only Rams player on the Hammers’ radar with the London Stadium outfit said to hold a firm interest in both Bird and Buchanan.

Buchanan has been linked with a move to Celtic in January and is out of contract in the summer, meaning he could be someone that the East Midlands club consider cashing in on.

Bird, meanwhile, has a Derby deal that runs until 2024 but is understood to be a target of Brentford, Norwich, Bournemouth, and West Brom.

Do you think you’re a massive Derby County fan? Try score 100% on this Rams quiz

1 of 28 What year was David Marshall born? 1983 1984 1985 1986

The Verdict

We’ve seen West Ham have success raiding the Championship for talent in previous windows, so it is no surprise that they’re one of the sides keen to take advantage of the situation at Derby.

Knight, Bird, and Buchanan all look like players with bright futures but they would likely be signings made for the future rather than ones that we can expect to make too much of an impact for David Moyes’ side straight away.

As our exclusive revealed earlier this month, there is no shortage of competition for the Rams young assets but given the season that the Hammers are having you have to feel as though joining the east London club would be an enticing proposition for them.

Landing all three could prove a masterstroke in years to come, though patience will be needed.