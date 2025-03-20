West Ham United have reportedly joined the race to sign Burnley FC goalkeeper James Trafford.

That’s according to a report from the Guardian, who state the Hammers could look at the Clarets' gloveman this summer.

The east London outfit have had some troubles between the sticks this campaign, so it wouldn’t be a shock for them to go in for a player like Trafford.

But they’re to face strong opposition from Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe reportedly ready to make Trafford the Magpies’ no.1. Either way, Burnley look to have a tough task ahead if they want to keep hold of him.

West Ham join Newcastle United in James Trafford race

The Guardian revealed that Trafford is one of a number of transfer targets being eyed by West Ham, under the new management of Graham Potter.

Thankfully, however, for those Clarets who want to keep the 22-year-old at the club, the Irons are also thought to be interested in Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, who will surely be looking for a Premier League place when the Saints’ relegation is confirmed.

West Ham have an issue to solve in their goalkeeping department, with the no.1 spot having swapped between Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski this season.

Nevertheless, even if West Ham look elsewhere, Burnley look set to field fierce interest from Newcastle, with their problems between the sticks with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka well known.

Howe is reportedly very fond of Trafford, with the Magpies having tried to sign the young shot-stopper in the previous two windows.

It seems they’re going to go back a third time this summer, with Burnley still demanding £20m for his services, as they were last season.

This time, however, the Clarets’ league placement could play a huge role in sealing the deal.

One condition Burnley must satisfy to have any chance of holding Trafford

With Howe ready to make Trafford Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper, Burnley already face an uphill battle in convincing him to stay.

Even if the Clarets get promoted, Trafford will almost certainly be embroiled in a long and demanding relegation battle, as the side fights for survival in the Premier League.

Trafford in the Championship this season, as per FotMob Appearances 37 Clean sheets 26 Penalty saves 2 Save percentage 86.7% Goals prevented 11.36 Errors leading to a goal 0

Contrast that with the picture at St James Park: the chance to work with Howe – probably the top English coach right now – fight for a Champions League spot at the summit of the table and, following their Carabao Cup win, is guaranteed a spot in the UEFA Conference League at a minimum.

If Burnley do earn promotion, all options are thought to be on the table for Trafford, but if they remain in the Championship, TEAMtalk have revealed that will be the end of his time at Turf Moor.

Burnley have put themselves in a strong negotiating position

Thankfully for the Clarets, when signing Trafford from Manchester City in 2023, they had the foresight to tie him down to a four-year contract.

That means he’ll enter this summer with two years still left to run on his deal – plenty to keep Burnley in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations.

It will be trickier with the knowledge that Trafford wants a move away, but they will still be able to demand a significant fee nonetheless, even more so if teams like West Ham enter the race and spark a bidding war.

There are still many moving parts to any potential Trafford deal yet to settle, but it looks set to be an important summer of decision-making ahead for the 22-year-old.