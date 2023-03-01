West Ham join Newcastle, Tottenham and Leeds in pursuit of Bristol City transfer agreement

West Ham have entered the race to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

The 19-year-old has already made 81 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Robins, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in that time.

That is something that has led to the teenager being linked with a number of Premier League teams in recent times, with Tottenham, Newcastle and Leeds all among those credited with an interest.

Now however, it seems as though the interest in the midfielder from the top-flight of English football, is growing even further.

According to this latest update, West Ham sent scouts to watch Scott, during his side’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City on Tuesday night, and are now in the race for his signature.

As things stand, Scott is contracted to Bristol City until the summer of 2025, so the Championship club are in a strong position to negotiate any bids that might come in for him.

Indeed, it is claimed that the Robins have already placed a £25million price tag on Scott, with the summer window now looming.

The Verdict

Admittedly, this price does feel like a big one for a club to pay for a player with Scott’s level of experience.

However, he has been outstanding for Nigel Pearson’s side all season in the Championship, and showed how high a ceiling he has with his performance against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

As a result, you feel his value is only going to rise the more he develops, meaning not only could he be a big asset on the pitch for a club in the top-flight, but also a player they could still make a big profit on.

With that in mind, it does seem as though it could be worth West Ham still paying that price for Scott in the summer.

If they don’t, then as we have seen in recent windows, it is likely there will be another club in the Premier League willing to do that, which could cause them to miss a big opportunity on and off the pitch.