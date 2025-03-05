Leeds United are set to be joined by West Ham United in the race for England international striker Tammy Abraham in the summer.

Abraham, who is currently on loan at Italian giants AC Milan from AS Roma, is expected to return to his home country this summer, and there will likely be a flurry of interest in his services.

It has already been reported a number of weeks ago that Leeds were set to be in the running to sign Abraham, on the basis that they win promotion from the Championship, but West Ham are set to rival them if they are successful in their mission.

West Ham set to join Leeds United in Tammy Abraham race

West Ham are looking for a long-term solution to their striker issues, having had to dip into the loan market in January to sign Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson.

The Irishman arrived after a serious injury from a car crash to Michail Antonio, coupled with summer recruit Niclas Fullkrug suffering another setback, and by the time the summer comes around, it will appear that Graham Potter will need to strengthen at the top end of the pitch once more.

And TEAMtalk have reported that West Ham have set their sights on bringing Abraham back to the Premier League, with the Hammers hierarchy said to have asked for 'preliminary information' in regards to the 27-year-old's current situation.

Abraham left Chelsea in 2021 to sign for Roma in a £34 million deal, but at the end of his second season in the Italian capital, the striker suffered an ACL injury, keeping him out for nearly a whole year.

Tammy Abraham's AC Milan Stats 2024-25 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Serie A 21 2 2 UEFA Champions League 9 2 1 Supercoppa Italiana 2 1 0 Italy Cup 2 3 1 Stats Correct As Of March 5, 2025 - As Per Transfermarkt

After returning at the back end of 2023-24, Abraham was loaned to AC Milan for the current campaign, but he's scored just two Serie A goals in 21 outings for the San Siro-based outfit, with there reportedly being no intention from the club to buy him on a permanent basis.

That opens up the chance for Abraham to head back to England, where Leeds, West Ham and other clubs are likely set to battle for his signature.

Leeds United may already have to move on from Tammy Abraham battle

Even though his Serie A record is poor this season, Abraham has still netted eight times in all competitions, so he still knows where the back of the net is.

It does look as though his time in Italy is coming to a natural end after four years though, and despite having a contract until 2027 at the Stadio Olimpico, it's probably best for all parties if Abraham reunites with the Premier League.

With Abraham estimated to earn €110,962 (£93,000) a week though at AS Roma, as per estimates from Capology, his salary demands may already be out of reach of Leeds if they return to the Premier League.

Some would say he's worth that amount of money if he guarantees the goals to help the Whites stay in the Premier League, but it's never as simple as that - especially when Abraham has suffered a serious knee injury in the last few years.

Therefore, it could be wise of Leeds to move on to other targets if they confirm promotion that would not only be an upgrade on Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph, but also bring less risk to the table - and are also a bit cheaper in the process, and to perhaps let West Ham and other more established top flight outfits take the plunge on Abraham.