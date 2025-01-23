West Ham United have joined the race to recruit Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil this month.

This is according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who believes the Irons could now make a move for the 23-year-old, who has impressed in recent seasons at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have a fairly young squad and although that has brought them success on the pitch, with those players developing rapidly and delivering results, they may also be the victims of this success, with clubs likely to take interest in some of their best players.

Despite only being 23 at this stage, Neil is a fairly experienced figure, having played for the club's first team for numerous years now with over 150 appearances to his name.

Dan Neil's appearance record for Sunderland AFC Competition Appearances Championship (including play-offs) 116 League One (including play-offs) 41 EFL Trophy 8 EFL Cup 6 FA Cup 6 (As of January 23rd, 2025)

Even in League One, Neil appeared regularly at a very young age, and that has allowed him to develop into the player he is today, as a starter and captain of a promotion-chasing Championship side.

And considering his age, he should only get better with more experience under his belt, with Regis Le Bris' coaching also likely to help him to take his game to a new level.

It remains to be seen how long he will remain at the Stadium of Light for though, with Neil now thought to be attracting interest from a couple of Premier League sides.

Sunderland AFC transfer stance as West Ham join Everton in Dan Neil pursuit

According to talkSPORT reporter Crook, the Irons are now in the mix for Neil, who has been a key player for his current team again this season.

They have joined Everton in the race for his signature, with David Moyes seemingly keen to lure the midfielder to Goodison Park.

The Toffees are now under new ownership after The Friedkin Group's takeover, and the opportunity to join a team who are on the up and are set to move into a new stadium could be a great opportunity for Neil.

A move to the London Stadium may also be a good opportunity, considering the Irons are fairly ambitious and weren't afraid to spend in the summer, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug some of the big-money buys in east London.

But both teams may face a battle to win Neil's signature, with the Black Cats keen to retain him beyond the end of the current window.

Sunderland are right to take tough stance on Dan Neil

Neil sees his contract expire in the summer of 2026, so a decision may need to be made on his future in the summer.

But with Sunderland still in the promotion mix and the 23-year-old a key player, it would probably be a mistake to let him go at this stage.

A replacement could potentially be recruited, but there are no guarantees that they will be able to adapt to life at the Stadium of Light straight away. And with Pierre Ekwah also leaving during the summer window, Le Bris will surely be keen not to lose another one of his key midfielders.

Neil is someone who has contributed a huge amount and can continue to contribute, so the Black Cats should be looking to hold out for a very high bid during this window, and if a contract agreement can be reached, that will strengthen the club's negotiating position in future windows.