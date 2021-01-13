West Ham join Crystal Palace in race for £50m EFL player

West Ham United’s interest in £50 million-rated Watford forward Ismaila Sarr is understood to be genuine, according to The Athletic’s Adam Levanthal.

The Hammers have been happy to raid the Championship for attacking talent in the last 12 months, as their acquisitions of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma show, and it seems that the Hornets man could be next on that list.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Levanthal has indicated that West Ham are indeed interested in signing Watford’s £50 million-rated Senegal international.

However, it has been suggested that an out-and-out number nine could be a more realistic target for them after Haller joined Ajax earlier this month.

On the back of a debut Premier League season that saw him add five goals and six assists, Sarr has shown his quality in the final third once again this term, scoring five times and creating six goals, but he offers something completely different to the classic number nine that has just departed the London Stadium.

It appears West Ham are not the only top-flight club with an interest as Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move this month.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that West Ham are interested in signing Sarr, given their previous dealings with Championship clubs.

The 22-year-old seems to have caught the attention of plenty of Premier League clubs but the £50 million valuation will surely ward most off in January.

With his deal not set to expire until 2024, Watford are in a very strong negotiating position so unless the player forces a move it’s hard to see him leaving without a big fee being paid.

The Hammers need more attacking reinforcements this month after Haller’s exit but I’m not convinced Sarr is the right man. They need a prolific goalscorer.