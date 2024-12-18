Middlesbrough have started to show their hand in the race for the top six in recent weeks, and buoyed by the form of Emmanuel Latte Lath, they currently sit in the final play-off position.

It's been a season filled with inconsistent periods for Michael Carrick's side, but they have slowly started to prove themselves as a true contender for that 6th place, and supporters will be excited over what the next few weeks hold for them.

Boro most recently ran out 1-0 winners at home to Millwall in a tight affair at the Riverside Stadium, relying on their in-form striker to help them to all three points.

However, recent reports from Italian outlet Tutto Mercato have stated that both Ipswich Town and West Ham United are taking further interest in Latte Lath, something that will give Middlesbrough new fears ahead of the January transfer window.

Losing Latte Lath would be a huge blow to Middlesbrough's promotion chances

Despite a slow start to the season, the 25-year-old has impressed greatly over the last month, and he has quickly returned to the same levels that saw him score 16 goals in 30 matches.

There is a lot of competition for places in the strikeforce at Boro, and it has been incredibly important that Latte Lath has started to prove himself as a leader in that department among other younger options, and he has proven to Michael Carrick that he is the best player for the position.

However, this has led to a resurfacing of interest from the Premier League, with Ipswich a club who have targeted the Ivorian already this season.

The Tractor Boys tried their best to bring Latte Lath to Suffolk in the summer, and he did not originally travel with Middlesbrough to Cardiff City at the end of August after they targeted him. However, he did eventually play in that match, and his focus has been on his current club.

Nevertheless, losing the striker would be incredibly tough for Carrick to stomach, and while Tommy Conway has impressed, he is still developing and is not as close to his prime as Boro's number nine - although he may still surpass him.

Latte Lath has provided a lot of excellent moments since the start of November, and his hat-trick against Oxford United was a true indication of his talents, and with the Teessiders place in the Premier League not guaranteed, making the jump now would not be a surprise.

Louie Barry link could see Latte Lath make way

While there will be a lot of angst surrounding the future of the 25-year-old, his departure would leave space for Louie Barry to join Middlesbrough, who are leading the way in the race to secure his services on loan from Aston Villa.

Competition for places in Carrick's side is rife, and Latte Lath may see the potential of the young forward signing as a threat to his place in the team. Therefore, leaving before that becomes a problem could be the best thing for his own career.

Emmanuel Latte Lath 2024/25 Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 21 (14) Goals (Assists) 8 (2) xG 8.28 Shots (On Target) 42 (16) Chances Created 16 Pass Accuracy 75.3% Touches (In Opposition Box) 391 (88) Duels Won 44.3% Recoveries 16 *Stats correct as of 17/12/2024

However, the Ivorian would still be the first-choice at the Riverside, and his loss will be felt heavily if he does move on, especially if Boro make the play-offs.

Latte Lath is Middlesbrough's best striker, and he has more than enough ability to play in the Premier League. His inconsistency this season has been an issue, but when he starts firing, there is no stopping him.