West Ham interested in summer transfer swoop for 6-goal Championship player

West Ham United are facing a transfer tug of war with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic this summer for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, according to The Mirror.

The 22-year-old has been in splendid form for the Robins in recent months, with six goals and eight assists in 21 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign.

The majority of those have come since the end of November after a period out of the squad earlier in the season injured, with his performances in January earning him the Championship Player of the Month award.

It also prompted late transfer interest in Semenyo though, with Championship rivals Nottingham Forest seeing a deadline day bid rejected in January.

Semenyo’s agent revealed this week that Celtic transfer chiefs have made contact in regards to a potential summer move, so David Moyes will have stiff competition.

The Hammers only have one senior striker in Michail Antonio on the books at the London Stadium and they could look towards Semenyo to answer those issues, but The Mirror state that any potential transfer will cost around the £15 million mark.

The Verdict

Bristol City know how to get the best fee for their talents, with Adam Webster going for a staggering fee a few years ago to Brighton.

So the same will be expected if Semenyo does move on in the summer, and considering his contract expires in the summer of 2023 then this could be the last chance for the Robins to cash in.

It’s fair to say that whilst he’s shown promise in the last few years, Semenyo has never shown this level of form that he is in the last few months.

He’s showing signs that he could be a special talent and there could very well be a bidding war in the summer – that could be something that plays right into the hands of the City hierarchy.