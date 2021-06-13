West Ham interested in Fulham bids have already been rejected for

West Ham are keeping tabs on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Since joining Fulham, initially on loan, in 2018, Mitrovic has scored 53 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers.

But despite only three of those strikes came in the Premier League as Fulham were relegated last season, it still seems as though the Serbian will be a man in demand this summer.

It has been reported that Fulham have rejected a £16million bid from Dynamo Moscow for Mitrovic, with that same update also revealing that West Ham are interested in the 26-year-old.

Hammers boss David Moyes, who recently signed a new contract at The London Stadium, is said to be an admirer of the striker.

However, there are still three years remaining on Mitrovic’s current Fulham contract, putting the Cottagers in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him.

Are these 20 facts about Fulham's five most expensive signings true or false?

1 of 20 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa signed from Lyon True False

Indeed, Fulham are said to be adamant that Mitrovic is not for sale this summer, although the player himself is thought to be keen to leave Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

I do think this would be a good signing for West Ham if they are able to pull it off.

They are short on cover for Michail Antonio upfront, and it does seem as though that is an area they need more strength in depth in, particularly now they will be competing in Europe next season as well.

A move to bring Mitrovic to the club could therefore be a smart one, and while he may not have been the most prolific last season, it is worth remembering he did not get as many opportunities as in previous years, which did not help his cause in that respect.

Indeed, the Serbian is also someone who is more than capable of playing that lone striker role that West Ham often use Antonio in, so he could certainly provide decent cover and competition upfront for the Hammers if he did make that move across the capital.