West Ham interest in 24-year-old star confirmed by reliable source

West Ham insider Ex-WHUemployee has told the West Ham Way podcast that the Irons’ interest in Ryan Manning has truth to it as we move into the summer transfer window.

David Moyes is looking to sign players this summer that will help the club get up the league table and avoid a relegation battle, which they were involved in for much of 2019/20.

Indeed, he’ll be looking to spend money where he can and it sounds as though QPR man Manning could be an option for him as they weigh up potential new faces for the full-back roles.

The West Ham source said:

“As we [have] said before, Moyes wants to sign defenders; right-backs, left-backs, centre-backs.

“I’ve listed many of these on the show, some that have been covered in the press recently; Robinson’s still being talked about, Manning’s being talked about, they’re all true.”

The Verdict

Manning showed real versatility and adaptability when moved to left-back for QPR and he has rather made that position his own.

He’s a technically sound footballer with still so many years in which to get better and you could feasibly see him in the Premier League at some point in his career.

Certainly, QPR will be wanting to keep him this summer as they look to build on a positive at times 19/20 campaign but money talks and if the Irons make a good enough offer, the Hoops may well have to accept it.