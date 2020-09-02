West Ham insider reveals QPR, AFC Bournemouth transfer interest in 22-year-old

QPR and AFC Bournemouth are among a host of Championship sides interested in West Ham United winger Nathan Holland, according to reliable club insider ExWHUEmployee.

Holland has found game time hard to come by at West Ham since arriving from Everton in January 2017, and a move away from the London Stadium could be in the offing ahead of this season.

The 22-year-old – who has featured four times for the Hammers’ first-team – spent the second-half of last season on loan at Oxford United in Sky Bet League One.

The winger scored three goals in 12 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, who lost out to Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

After seemingly impressing in League One, ExWHUEmployee claims that a host of sides are interested in both permanent and loan deals for Holland ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

QPR and AFC Bournemouth are among of sides from the Championship interested in the attacker, whilst Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been credited with an interest.

The Verdict

Holland could be a great signing for either QPR or Bournemouth – two sides are definitely need to bolster their attacking options, especially out wide.

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future in West London looks uncertain, so a winger capable of playing on either side, like Holland, could be a great addition for the R’s.

Bournemouth have also lost Harry Wilson who has returned to parent club Liverpool, so there is definitely a need to bring in another winger this summer.