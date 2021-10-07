West Ham in the EFL: Remember Joey O’Brien? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Joey O’Brien is a name that will ring true with many a West Ham United fan, with the defender having turned out for the East London club on over 100 occasions over the years.

A right back by trade that is also capable of slotting in at the heart of the backline, O’Brien was and still is more of a defensive player rather than being like the modern, attack minded full backs that dominate football during present day.

Indeed it is perhaps his reliability at the back that kept him with the Hammers for such a long period, whilst he was also solid during his time at his boyhood club, Bolton Wanderers.

However all good things come to an end and it was back in 2018 when O’Brien’s long association with West Ham ceased as he made an eye opening move to Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, as he returned to his homeland.

The Dublin born full back has since gone on to rack up an impressive 81 appearances for the Premier Division side and was most recently involved in their UEFA Champions League and Conference League qualifying campaigns.

Even at the age of 35 O’Brien is still playing pretty regularly and is showing no signs of slowing down, with his current contract with Shamrock being due to expire come December of this year.

O’Brien certainly holds a good few memories for most West Ham fans to this day and they will certainly wish him well in his future endeavors.