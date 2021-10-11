West Ham in the EFL: Remember Frank Nouble? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Frank Nouble’s time as a senior footballer began at West Ham United, after he had spent time in the Chelsea academy as a young player.

In the three years he was with the Irons, though, he made just over 10 league appearances and spent a lot of his time out on loan from east London.

What’s he been up to since leaving the club back in 2012, though? And what’s he up to now? We take a closer look…

As mentioned, Nouble left the Hammers in 2012 after a glut of loan spells at the likes of West Brom, Charlton and Gillingham.

He joined Wolves permanently but made just a handful of appearances for them in the one season, and was on the move again in 2013.

He’d join Ipswich Town, and had a couple of years there playing pretty regularly, but 2015 saw him moving once more to Coventry and then Tianjin Songjiang.

In 2016 he’d be back in this country playing for Gillingham however, before embarking on short spells with the likes of Southend, Plymouth and Newport County.

It’s at Colchester, though, where he now plies his trade. He spent 2018 to 2020 there initially before returning on loan in 2021 from Plymouth, making that move permanent once more earlier this year.

He looks most at home at Colchester, too, with him topping 100 league appearances for the club.