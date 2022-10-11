West Ham in the EFL: Remember Frank Nouble? A look at what he is up to these days

Frank Nouble has become an EFL journeyman striker since coming through at West Ham United and representing England at youth level.

The 31-year-old has played for 17 different clubs over the course of his career and is back where he is best-known, at Colchester United in League Two.

Nouble has never been a prolific striker, but his intelligence and ability to bring other players into the game has enabled him to become an effective target man, typically in League Two, over the years.

Nouble has made 152 appearances for the U’s and was a key player when they finished in the fourth tier play-offs under Jon McGreal in 2019/20.

Nouble has never hit double figures in terms of league goals in a season, hitting nine for Newport County in 2017/18 and then again in 2018/19 for Colchester.

The U’s may end up being involved in a relegation battle in the fourth tier this season, but their fortunes have picked up in a small sample size since Matt Bloomfield replaced Wayne Brown in the dugout.

Nouble has played some part in every league game so far this season, starting on seven occasions and chipping in with two important goals.

He opened his account in the league in a 1-1 draw at Walsall and doubled the U’s lead in their 2-1 victory over Harrogate Town on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was also on target against Brighton and Hove Albion U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, providing an excellent test for defenders who do not come up against forwards like Nouble in Premier League 2.