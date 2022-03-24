West Ham in the EFL: How is Ricardo Vaz Te getting on these days?

Ricardo Vaz Te has been on a rather peculiar footballing journey since leaving West Ham United in the summer of 2015, aged 28.

The livewire forward will always be remembered for his late play-off final goal in 2012, to see the Hammers beat Blackpool to return to the Premier League, where they remain and are in the race for the European places.

Two spells with Akhisarspor followed, with a brief stint at Charlton Athletic occurring in between before Vaz Te made his way to China for two and a half years before returning to his homeland, Portugal, with Portimonense.

Vaz Te scored twice in 22 appearances for Portimonense before being let go in the summer of 2021.

No formal retirement announcement has been issued although it feels assumed after what he told the West Ham United club website in September 2021.

He said: “I don’t feel 34, which is great!

“Actually, for the first time for the last five or six years, I feel really good and injury-free, so I think I’ll give it a go for one more season.

“I’m taking it year-by-year.

“If I feel great, I’ll go on, but if it don’t I’ll stop, and at the moment I feel great so I’ll go one more year, for sure.”

Since those words Vaz Te has not found a club, considering he alluded to the fact that it was only going to be one more season, 2021/22, anyway, it feels very unlikely we will see the 35-year-old pitch up anywhere soon.