West Ham in the EFL: Do you remember Nicky Maynard? Here’s how he is getting on these days…

Nicky Maynard will be remembered as a member of the squad that helped West Ham United back into the Premier League, but what’s he up to now with his career?

The forward signed in January 2012 for the Irons and made a handful of appearances as they made the play-off final.

Indeed, they got promoted that summer but he didn’t play in the Wembley showpiece and, just months after joining the club, he left having not made a Premier League appearance under Sam Allardyce.

He joined Cardiff City and has since embarked on other spells around the EFL, as well as a stint in Scotland with Aberdeen, with him now back in Wales with League Two side Newport County.

He joined them in the winter window on loan from fellow fourth-tier side Mansfield Town, a team with which he’s played since 2019.

Maynard made his debut for the Exiles earlier this month a Grimsby Town and quickly showed his goal-scoring talents at League Two level, firing in the only goal of the game to give Newport three points.

He’s started both of their league games since that debut, too, though he is yet to add to his tally as County look to earn a play-off place in League Two this season.

Indeed, with his experience of doing just that with Mansfield and Bury, Newport will hope he’s going to be a hit at Rodney Parade.