West Ham in pole position to seal deal for 25-year-old Nottingham Forest man

There’s been a bit of a tug-of-war over the services of Joe Worrall recently but it looks as though West Ham may currently have the upper hand in the race to sign him, as reported by Claret and Hugh.

The 25-year-old has been a bright spark for Nottingham Forest for a while now and after the club surged up the table under Steve Cooper, he is now catching the eye once again. It might finally be time for the defender to head for pastures new too, with plenty of top flight sides keeping an eye on him.

The player has already racked up over 150 second tier appearances – and with so much experience and talent already, it might be time to move on to the next level.

The Mail Online reported that the Hammers have been keeping tabs on him but that Brentford have also been considering a bid. The Bees look like they could stay in the Premier League and will need to strengthen to ensure they do so.

Claret and Hugh has also stated that Everton are mulling a bid over and they too are in desperate need of reinforcements, with the side struggling at the wrong end of their division.

However, it looks as though West Ham are in the driving seat right now, with this new report suggesting that they look the most likely to land the player if he decides to leave Forest in the summer. That is because they are also considering throwing Emmanuel Longelo into any bid they make for Worrall.

The 21-year-old has only really featured for the Hammers reserve team and has yet to feature for them in the Premier League. However, he has looked an exciting prospect in their academy and if he could carry on his form in that league in the Championship, he could step in and replace Worrall if a deal did happen.

That looks like it could tip the scales in West Ham’s favour – and it certainly does look as though they could be the team to clinch a deal for him.

The Verdict

I think Joe Worrall has paid his dues in the Championship now, he’s played in plenty of games and has showcased his talent throughout the second tier.

There isn’t a lot left for him to prove because he has already established himself as one of the most solid defenders at that level. If Forest can’t seal a promotion this year then, it could be the end of his time at the City Ground. West Ham would be a solid move too, as David Moyes has created a great team there and would surely give him more gametime in the top flight.

It would be a great chance for the player to prove himself and I could see him slotting in nicely with the Hammers. As for the player himself, he would surely jump at the chance for a new test, having never tested his luck in the Premier League.

If Forest could wrangle Longelo and some money from any deal too, then they could have a good talent handed to them and then the money to find a replacement if they saw fit to boot. It could work out for every party.