West Ham in discussions to recruit Burnley star as Hammers willing to pay sizeable eight-figure fee

West Ham United are willing to pay £20m to secure the services of Burnley star Maxwel Cornet this summer, according to a Patreon article from journalist Alan Nixon.

The same reporter has revealed the Clarets are willing to cash in on the Ivorian this summer despite how valuable he was to their cause last season, scoring nine goals in 26 league appearances following his move from Lyon last year.

Vincent Kompany’s side haven’t been afraid to sell some of their best stars from last season, with Nick Pope and Nathan Collins already clinching big-money moves away from Turf Moor following their relegation to the Championship.

25 questions about Burnley’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR WERE BURNLEY FOUNDED? 1882 1892

With the second-tier side rejecting a loan-to-buy bid from Everton earlier this month and Fulham and Nottingham Forest failing to make a breakthrough yet, the Hammers are keen to take advantage of this and recruit the versatile attacker, who can play at full-back, in an advanced wing position and up top.

It was previously reported that Cornet had a £17.5m release clause in his contract, a clause that became live following the club’s relegation.

But with that being made public, that has been overruled according to Nixon, who also reports that David Moyes’ side are now in discussions as they look to seal a move for the Ivorian.

Willing to pay £20m, it’s currently unclear whether that amount of money will be tempting enough for Kompany’s side to cash in.

The Verdict:

That is a considerable amount of money and would enable the Clarets to make a healthy profit on him, so it wouldn’t be the worst news in the world if they were to sell him for that amount.

However, his versatility arguably makes him worth more than that – because it’s that attribute that could help Kompany’s men at different points throughout the season when injury and suspensions start to put a strain on their squad.

This is why they should be looking to generate as much for him as possible, though some would argue they should look to cash in soon if they want to spend some of that money on more players.

If they don’t get to spend a decent chunk of the money generated by his potential sale this summer – they could use some of it in January and that could potentially make the difference in this promotion race.

Having already seen the likes of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Pope and Collins go though, many supporters of the Lancashire side will be hoping to see the Ivorian and a few of their other key players including Dwight McNeil stay put.