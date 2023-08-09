Highlights West Ham United are still in talks to sign James Ward-Prowse.

The player is keen on a move to the London Stadium.

Southampton have been standing firm on their £40m valuation of their captain.

West Ham United remain in "advanced talks" to secure the signature of Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, according to talkSPORT.

The Irons have been heavily linked with the player for a number of weeks now - but despite the sale of Declan Rice - they have been unable to get a deal over the line for the Saints' captain.

And he appeared in their opening night fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening with the player remaining a key part of Russell Martin's plans for now.

He didn't appear against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup last night - but that's to be expected with Martin deciding to rest some of his key first-teamers.

It remains to be seen whether Ward-Prowse has already played his last game for the south-coast side - but they have another game coming fast down the tracks with the Saints hosting Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

What's the latest on West Ham's pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

Although the Irons reportedly signalled that their £30m bid for the Englishman last week was going to be their final offer, they remain in the race to seal his signature at this point.

The Saints have stood firm on their £40m valuation of the player and that comes as no surprise considering they are in a strong negotiating position with their skipper.

Firstly, his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 and secondly, they have already cashed in on Tino Livramento which could allow them to balance their books.

What is James Ward-Prowse's stance on a move to West Ham?

Ward-Prowse is reportedly keen on a switch to the London Stadium.

Considering he's likely to win plenty of game time under David Moyes following the departure of Rice, that comes as no shock.

Following the Saints' relegation to the Championship, it was unclear whether the player was keen to remain in the second tier after proving himself to be a real asset in the Premier League in recent years. But he seems keen on a move to the English capital.

He will also be hopeful of securing a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 and may only be able to do this by remaining at the top level, with the Irons allowing him to do this if they can make a breakthrough in negotiations with Russell Martin's side.

How much should Southampton demand for James Ward-Prowse?

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race for the 28-year-old and with this in mind, the Saints can probably afford to keep their price tag at around £40m.

However, they should also look to be flexible and secure a move if the player is desperate to seal an exit from St Mary's before the summer transfer window closes.

A bid of over £35m should be seriously considered by the Saints, although they should be looking to generate closer to £40m considering Ward-Prowse still has three years left on his deal on the south coast.

Leicester City were also able to generate sizeable fees for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, which should give the Saints the confidence to stick to their guns and take a tough stance.

Quite frankly, they deserve to be well-compensated if their captain leaves, so the Irons still have work to do in their quest to get a deal over the line.