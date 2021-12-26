West Ham identify Championship defender as key January transfer target

AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has emerged as West Ham United’s first-choice target in January to fix their injury crisis, according to The Telegraph.

The Hammers, who currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League, have lost Angelo Ogbonna to a season-ending knee injury and Kurt Zouma is also sidelined with a hamstring issue.

That leaves just Craig Dawson and Issa Diop and now David Moyes is eyeing up a swoop for Kelly when the transfer window opens next month.

Kelly joined the Cherries in 2019 from Bristol City a £13 million fee but made just eight appearances in the Premier League in his debut campaign.

A more regular feature last season though in the Championship, Kelly has been impressive and has recently been linked with moves to both Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Moyes wants a left-footed defender specifically, per the Telegraph, and has zoned in on the 23-year-old as his ideal signing to bolster his back-line.

The Verdict

Kelly has been a regular for Bournemouth in the Championship and it’s perhaps a surprise that no-one came in for him over the course of the summer.

But he has remained at the Cherries and despite the club having some poor results recently, it’s not stopped the interest growing in Kelly.

He would add a lot more balance to the defence being left-footed and centre-back is an area that needs looking at.

Kelly though would no doubt cost an eight-figure fee but West Ham have that kind of money available so Bournemouth may be worried at what might happen and if the defender’s head may be turned.