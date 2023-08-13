West Ham United are wary about including a potential permanent option in any agreement that sees Flynn Downes make the move to Southampton, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Irons may still have hope that the midfielder can become a real star for them in the future despite the fact he hasn't established himself as a key player at the London Stadium just yet.

Making 21 Premier League appearances last term, that's a respectable total but Downes may have wanted to appear in more top-flight games in his quest to get as much game time under his belt as possible.

The fact David Moyes' side competed in plenty of competitions though, including the Conference League, allowed Downes to make 35 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

With the Irons in Europe again this term, that could give Downes the opportunity to regularly appear for his current side.

Flynn Downes set to move to Southampton?

According to Mark McAdam, Downes is set to finalise his move to St Mary's and Saints boss Russell Martin has confirmed that the player is on his way to the south-coast club.

The midfielder has already worked with Martin at Swansea City, with the latter opting to bring the former in back in the summer of 2021.

Because of his sale to West Ham, they were only able to work together for a year but Martin was able to transform the player from an outcast at Ipswich Town to a man who was able to secure a £12m switch to the Premier League.

West Ham United' stance on Flynn Downes

Downes is on his way to St Mary's, but the details of this deal aren't uncertain at this point.

Although the Saints were keen to include a buy option in a loan deal, it seems as though the Irons are reluctant to sanction this type of move.

That's according to transfer insider Jones, who told Give Me Sport: "I’m told there have been one or two little complications around a deal for either player (Downes and Matt Grimes), but things should become clear by the end of the week.

"It’s worth pointing out that Ward-Prowse and Downes might be switching clubs but would not be considered a direct swap deal.

"A loan for Downes with scope to sign him down the road if things go well is something I know they have been keen on, but West Ham have been a little wary over guarantees of any permanent transfer as he’s a player they still had hopes for down the road."

Should Flynn Downes make the move to Southampton?

Downes could still appear regularly for the Irons this season so you could have understood it if he wanted to stay put.

The player only joined the club last year and with Declan Rice leaving, he may have been keen to establish himself as a regular starter at the London Stadium and prove why he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

But if the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay are going to join, then that could limit his game time in the English capital.

And Downes may be keen to add a promotion to his CV under a manager he knows very well.

With Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia potentially on their way out of St Mary's in the coming days, the West Ham man should be a regular starter on the south coast.