West Ham have made a verbal offer to Southampton for James Ward-Prowse.

According to Football Insider, the Saints have rejected an offer from the Hammers for the 28-year-old already this summer.

Ward-Prowse is a long-term transfer target for the London club, who are now looking to step up their interest in the midfielder.

The Englishman has been a key figure for the south coast side over the last several years, becoming a talismanic part of the side.

Ward-Prowse scored an impressive nine goals in the Premier League last season, as well as contributing four assists, but was unable to help the team avoid relegation to the Championship.

Relegation has caused speculation over his future, with West Ham looking to reinforce their midfield options.

What is the latest regarding West Ham’s interest in James Ward-Prowse?

West Ham have not been put off by having a verbal offer for the player rejected, and are now weighing up a second bid for the player.

The Hammers are looking to test Southampton’s resolve with an official bid as they look for a replacement for Declan Rice.

The England international was sold to Arsenal earlier this summer in a record-breaking £105 million deal.

Rice was a key part of the side that won the Europa Conference League last season, so his departure will leave big boots to fill at the London Stadium.

Ward-Prowse has a contract with Southampton that runs until the summer of 2026, so it is likely to take a significant offer to convince the sale of the midfielder.

What is Southampton’s valuation of James Ward-Prowse?

It has been reported that it could cost up to £40 million to convince the Championship side to sell one of their prized assets.

Southampton have had a number of key players linked with a move away, including Tino Livramento and Roméo Lavia.

No major sales have yet been made by Southampton with the new campaign set to start in just a couple of weeks.

However, business could ramp up as teams continue their preparation for the return of league football.

Russell Martin has been appointed as manager with the objective of gaining promotion to the top flight at the first attempt.

The likes of Ryan Manning and Shea Charles have arrived as new signings in a bid to improve the first team squad already, but it is unlikely that is the last of the club’s business this transfer window.

Southampton’s season gets underway on 4 August against Sheffield Wednesday.

Should West Ham pursue a move for James Ward-Prowse?

There is no doubt that Ward-Prowse’s set piece threat makes him a dangerous asset to have in the squad.

He is frankly one of the best dead ball specialists English football has ever seen, which is an exciting prospect for any team to have.

However, besides that specific skill set, £40 million would be a lot to pay for a relatively average Premier League calibre player that is now 28-years-old.

West Ham have a lot of money following the sale of Rice, but this would not be the best way to spend that windfall.

If they can lower that asking price by £10 to 15 million then it may be a more enticing move.