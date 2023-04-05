This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Speculation surrounding Viktor Gyokeres’ future with Coventry City just won’t go away as he continues to perform at a high level for the Sky Blues.

Would West Ham be a good fit?

Mark Robins has managed to hold onto the striker through the last two transfer windows despite Premier League interest.

However, this summer may be third time’s the charm for the likes of West Ham, who are now reportedly in the driving seat in the bid to win his signature.

However, FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood has claimed that a move to the Premier League may not be the best decision for the Swede.

Instead, the Robins supporter believes that a move to the Bundesliga could be more beneficial given his suitability to the style of football deployed in the German top flight.

Littlewood acknowledges that Gyokeres deserves a move further up the football ladder given his performances for the team and won’t begrudge him a move, but feels that West Ham’s reputation as a graveyard for promising young strikers should see him avoid the London Stadium.

“Personally, I don’t think the Premier League is the right move for him,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“I think he should go to Germany.

“I think he really suits European football.

“West Ham have this knack of ruining strikers and not playing to their strengths.

“It’s a little bit profligate, for me, to be a Premier League striker.

“Especially if they’re going to be in the lower echelons of the division, it all depends on how they do in Europe this season obviously, and how things pan out.

“If he goes there, he goes with every Cov fans’ blessing.

“They’re a massive club, he gets a significant pay rise which he deserves and he plays Premier League football which he deserves.

“But, for me personally, if I was his agent, I’d definitely be looking at a move to Europe, he walks into pretty much every Bundesliga side, for me.”

Would Gyokeres succeed at West Ham?

A tally of 18 goals and eight assists this season has made Gyokeres one of the division’s most impressive players this season.

But West Ham would be a step up and the Hammers haven’t been the best home for big name forwards signing for big fees over the years.

It would be a risk, but it is hard to see a German side competing financially with the likes of West Ham this summer.

It also remains to be seen whether David Moyes will remain in charge or what West Ham’s squad may look like next season, so perhaps Gyokeres could be part of a rebuild there which could be too exciting a project to turn down if given the chance.