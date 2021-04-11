West Ham handed boost in pursuit of EFL player as Southampton’s stance is clarified

Southampton are not expected to reignite their interest in Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The 24-year-old has been a key attacking player for the Cherries this term – scoring 13 times and adding six assists as he’s helped them push for a play-off place.

West Ham United and the Saints were both linked with a summer move for Danjuma last month, however, it seems as though the Hammers may no longer be facing competition from their Premier League rivals.

Crook has reported that though Southampton were keen on the Dutchman last summer, they are not expected to revive that interest in the upcoming window.

Danjuma cost Bournemouth £13.7 million when they signed him from Club Brugge in August 2019 and with his current deal running until 2024, the South Coast outfit are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the summer.

The forward struggled to make much of an impact in his first season at the Vitality Stadium but has looked a different player completely this term – quickly becoming a key attacking player in the Cherries squad.

The Verdict

It appears Southampton are not expected to reignite their interest in Danjuma this summer, which is good news for the Hammers.

They’re no strangers to raiding the Championship for attacking talent and it seems that things may be a little easier for them to do same again in the upcoming window than first thought.

The Saints’ stance aside, however, prizing him away from Bournemouth may not be cheap – even if the Cherries don’t get promoted this term.