Cardiff City made a good move when they signed Kenny Miller in the summer of 2011.

The Scottish international was already a legend at Scottish side Rangers when he moved to the Cardiff City Stadium. He picked up three league titles and won countless trophies during an impressive three years at the club.

Despite scoring 22 goals in half a season in 2010, he made the move to Turkish club Bursaspor from Rangers.

This did not last long, and just six months later the club accepted a £870,000 offer from Cardiff to sign the Scottish international.

He officially became a Bluebird in July 2011. He was signed by manager Malky Mackay, who was appointed Cardiff boss following the sacking of Dave Jones.

The side were hoping to do one better than the season before. They finished fourth in the league the year prior, but suffered a play-off semi final loss to Reading. The club were ready to go all in on Mackay, and allowed him big signings like Miller to help facilitate that.

Kenny Miller impressed against West Ham in the Championship

Kenny Miller's Cardiff career began with a trip to West Ham United.

The Bluebirds opened their season with a trip to Upton Park, visiting the recently relegated West Ham at their home ground.

The Hammers appointed Sam Allardyce after dropping down a division into the second tier.

They were by far the biggest club in the league and despite the loss of captain Scott Parker (who left for Tottenham on deadline day that summer), were expected to bounce back immediately to the Premier League in their first year away.

However, their first game did not go to plan. Kenny Miller fired home a 91st minute winner to earn Cardiff victory over the Hammers. It was a dream debut for the Scottish forward, who immediately made himself a hero in the Cardiff City fan's eyes.

West Ham saw Miller as a player they could not contain, considering his performances for Wolves six years prior. He netted twice and assisted once against the Hammers in 2005, during a 4-2 win in the Championship.

Overall, he scored three times and assisted once against West Ham in four league appearances, but it was the Hammers who got the last laugh.

Later that season, Cardiff were drawn against Allardyce's side in the play-offs, following the Bluebirds' sixth-place finish in the table.

Despite beating them at Upton Park earlier in the season, Cardiff suffered a 5-0 aggregate loss. Welshman Jack Collison fired home a brace in the Welsh capital, before West Ham trounced the Welsh club 3-0 at home. They went on to beat Blackpool at Wembley Stadium to earn promotion to the Premier League, getting one over on Miller.

They got their revenge over the Scottish striker, who would never play in the Premier League again.

Kenny Miller left Cardiff and never played in the Premier League with the Bluebirds

Miller spent just one year at Cardiff, and never achieved promotion with the Bluebirds. After losing in the play-offs and the League Cup final that year, he made the move to the MLS to sign with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

West Ham enjoyed promotion that season, showing that they got the last laugh over Miller. They impressed by going straight back up, while Miller struggled in the second half of the season.

He scored ten times in the league for Cardiff, but Miller did not manage to win his club promotion. He also spent time at various Scottish clubs before ultimately retiring from playing in 2020.