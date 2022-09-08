West Ham figure explains factors behind Birmingham City loan agreement

West Ham United‘s lead under-21 coach Mark Robson has revealed the thought process behind sending Emmanuel Longelo out on loan to Birmingham City this season.

The 21-year-old full-back became the Blues’ seventh signing of the summer at the end of August and will play his football at St. Andrews for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking about the logic behind the transfer decision, Robson revealed that trying to get the 21-year-old playing time at a good level was a key factor, as well as working under Blues coach Keith Downing in order to improve the defensive side of his game.

“The idea of him going out on loan is to gain some experience playing a really good standard of football,” Robson said, via BirminghamLive.

“When he does really well he can come back to us at the end of the season and we will be looking at him next season knocking on the first team squad door.

“He’s a good lad Manny, a laid-back type of guy but a really good kid. He wants to learn, wants to get better and I know there are really good coaches at Birmingham, Keith Downing I know will be a massive help to Manny around the defending side of his game.

“I worked with Keith at England, he is one of the best coaches I have seen defensively. I couldn’t think (of a better place), when you look at Manny we know how good he can be going forward and he has improved a lot on his defending but there is still stuff to go at.

“So while he is at Birmingham I know he is in really good hands and is going to learn more about the defensive manner through what I know is a top coach there who will nurture him.”

Having joined on deadline day Longelo is yet to feature for the first team at St. Andrews just yet.

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old is involved for Blues this weekend at home to Swansea City.

The Verdict

All of the above sound like excellent reasons for Longelo to be loaned out to Birmingham City this season.

It sounds as though working under Keith Downing on the defensive side of his game will benefit the 21-year-old in particular.

Robson clearly has high hopes for the player given that he is expecting him to return to West Ham and be knocking on the door for a first team squad place next summer.

Hopefully he can get involved for Blues as soon as possible and really start achieving the game time and development that have seen him swap East London for the West Midlands.