West Ham figure aims subtle dig at QPR and Tony Fernandes

West Ham United chairman David Gold has aimed a subtle dig at QPR and Tony Fernandes after being drawn into an argument on Twitter.

GSB have not been particularly popular amongst Hammers fans in recent years and with a debate ongoing on Twitter about their ownership of the club, Gold weighed in to defend himself and his colleagues.

Gold and David Sullivan first acquired a significant share in the club in 2010 and with fans suggesting waiting for another buyer would’ve been more beneficial, the West Ham chairman indicated that Fernandes was the other bidder at the time – suggesting his tenure at QPR indicates he would’ve been a worse option.

The other bidder was Tony Fernandez who went to QPR then got relegated and are still in the championship. dg https://t.co/471Kz3TAP4 — David Gold (@davidgold) February 13, 2021

Fernandes is a West Ham fan and after his takeover offer was rejected by Gold and Sullivan in 2011, he took to the media to criticise the duo and their running of the club – which suggests there is likely a very frosty relationship between the two parties.

The 56-year-old, who is also group CEO of AirAsia, bought QPR instead later that year and after two seasons in the Premier League, they were relegated down to the Championship.

The R’s returned to the top flight for the 2014/15 campaign but their stay lasted just one season and they’ve been in England’s second tier ever since.

The Verdict

Gold isn’t directly going after Fernandes here but given the history between the two, it seems he’s happy to dig out QPR and their owner to prove his point.

The R’s have been unable to establish themselves as a Premier League club during their current owner’s tenure but while he has certainly made mistakes, doing that is no easy feat.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Fernandes chooses to respond.