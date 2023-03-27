West Ham United have been linked with a £20 million move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Premier League club.

The Swede is enjoying another fantastic campaign in the Championship - scoring 19 times and providing eight assists as he's helped the Sky Blues push for a place in the top six.

Gyokeres has been one of the best forwards in the second tier since the start of last season, with 37 goals and 13 assists to his name, and it seems he could get his chance in the Premier League this summer.

A report from The Sun has claimed that Hammers boss David Moyes has run personal checks on the 24-year-old and is likely to sign at least one new striker in the summer.

It is said it could cost £20 million to prize Gyokeres away from the CBS Arena and West Ham will face competition in the shape of Burnley - with Vincent Kompany believed to be a big fan.

The Coventry striker already seems to have won over the majority of West Ham supporters and many have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement...