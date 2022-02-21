West Ham eyeing up Nottingham Forest player ahead of potential summer transfer swoop

Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson is being watched by West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the reputable ExWHUEmployee on the West Ham Way podcast.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Reds, scoring 10 goals in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign and as a result has gained considerable transfer interest.

Brentford made a major play for the attacking midfielder late on in the January transfer window last month, but ultimately their attempts to land the youngster in a club-record deal fell through when Forest rejected all advances for Johnson.

Johnson however will only have one year remaining on his Forest contract by the time July arrives and despite the club’s best attempts to tie him down to a new contract, an agreement is yet to be reached although his father, who is former Tricky Trees striker David Johnson, met with owner Evangelos Marinakis in what were positive discussions.

Per ExWHUEmployee, David Moyes is ‘keeping tabs’ on Johnson for next season with a potential offer in the works, although there are a plethora of other outfits interested in his signature.

The Verdict

There will probably be more Premier League clubs interested in Johnson this summer than not – it could be a real bidding war for his services.

If Forest don’t get promoted to the Premier League this season then it’s pretty much inevitable that Johnson will want to leave and further his career as quickly as possible.

Then it comes down to who offers the best package to Forest, but considering he will have little time on his contract then the Reds will be in a vulnerable position.

It would be a major surprise if Johnson were to pen a new deal before the end of the season but stranger things have happened in football.