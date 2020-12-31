West Ham eyeing up move for 22-year-old Championship ace

West Ham have been monitoring the progress of Josh DaSilva with a view to a move for the Brentford midfielder in the January transfer window, a report from The Guardian has claimed.

DaSilva joined Brentford from Arsenal back in the summer of 2018, and has since gone on to make 94 appearances in all competitions for the Bees.

During that time, DaSilva has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in total, helping Brentford consistently challenge for promotion to the Premier League in the past season-and-a-half, and it now seems as though he is starting to attract attention from English football’s top-flight.

According to this latest report, West Ham have been watching DaSilva recently, with a view to a potential move to 22-year-old, something they could make when the transfer market reopens at the end of this week.

Having only signed a new deal with Brentford earlier this season, there are still three-and-a-half years remaining on DaSilva’s contract with the club, securing his future with the Bees until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Indeed, it is thought that will not be allowing DaSilva to leave cheaply anytime soon as a result of that, having previously stood their ground over valuations when selling key players in the past.

The Verdict

I could see this being a decent signing for West Ham.

DaSilva is dangerous attacking player, who certainly has the ability to make a contribution for any side when he is on form, meaning he could certainly be a useful asset for the Hammers.

Indeed, given a move to the London Stadium would give him the chance to reunite with Said Benrahma – alongside whom he played so well for Brentford last season – could potentially bring the best out of both of those players once again.

As a result, you do feel this is one worth looking into for West Ham, but with DaSilva having only signed a new long-term contract with a Brentford side well in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, it may not be easy for them to pull it off.