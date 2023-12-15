Highlights West Ham United are monitoring Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters as potential full-back option.

Walker-Peters has been a key player for Russell Martin, starting regularly this season.

Southampton could consider selling Walker-Peters in January to avoid losing him for free next year. His contract expires in 2025.

West Ham United are keeping tabs on Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, according to talkSPORT.

The English full-back, who has appeared for his country at a senior level before, looked destined to depart St Mary's during the summer transfer window.

Not only is he a top-quality player - but the Saints weren't against letting some key players leave during the previous window and that could have opened the door for Walker-Peters to secure an exit.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Despite being linked with Arsenal though, the 26-year-old stayed put on the south coast beyond the end of the previous window and that was a real boost for Russell Martin considering the quality he has.

Ryan Manning may have come in as a full-back option - but Tino Livramento's departure made Walker-Peters' presence vital and there are no guarantees that the latter will move on in January either.

TalkSPORT believes the Irons are keen to add a full-back to their squad to compete with Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri - and Walker-Peters has been identified as a potential option by officials at the London Stadium.

Kyle Walker-Peters' situation at Southampton

Making 21 league appearances this term and registering two goals and two assists in the process, the 26-year-old has been a key player under Martin.

Like many other players at St Mary's, it has taken him a while to adapt to Martin's style of play, but he is currently doing well and is playing enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of next month.

Related Southampton's January stance on summer target from West Ham emerges Ben Johnson could again be a target for the Saints in January

Considering the likes of Manning and James Bree have been available, Walker-Peters' starting spot hasn't been guaranteed, but Martin has continued to start him.

In terms of his contract situation, his deal at St Mary's expires during the summer of 2025 and it's currently unclear whether he will put pen to paper on an extension whilst the club are still in the Championship.

Southampton should consider selling Kyle Walker-Peters in January

Considering he didn't seem to generate too much interest in the summer, there's every chance he may not receive too much interest next summer too.

This is why they should consider selling the full-back in January to avoid the possibility of losing him for free next year.

There are no guarantees he will sign a new contract regardless of what league they are in next season, so selling him may not be the worst option.

However, he could potentially be crucial to their promotion hopes and this is one reason why they may want to keep him.

They could probably afford to keep him too, having generated plenty of money from sales during the summer.