West Ham eyeing move for 25-year-old Championship midfielder

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has emerged as a potential transfer target for West Ham, a report from The Daily Star has claimed.

The Hammers are seemingly in the market for a midfielder before the domestic transfer window closes next Friday, and with Premier League clubs unable to deal with each, it seems that has led them to turn their attention to the Liberty Stadium.

According to the latest reports, the Hammers are considering the possibility of a move for Grimes, who has emerged as a key figure for Swansea in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old has made 111 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh club since joining from Exeter in 2015, earning himself the captain’s armband at The Liberty Stadium.

Grimes also provided seven assists in the league for Swansea last season as they reached the Championship play-offs, and it seems as though that rise in stature for the Swans by the midfielder has caught the eye of those at West Ham.

However, with two years remaining on Grimes’ current contract at The Liberty Stadium, Swansea are in a decent position to negotiate any offer that comes in for him.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for West Ham.

Grimes has been hugely impressive for Swansea in recent seasons, and given the success they have recently enjoyed with signings from the Championship – namely Jarrod Bowen – you can see why the Hammers are willing to explore that avenue again here.

As well as that, this also shows just how far Grimes has come at Swansea, having been loaned out three times early on in his time at the club, and you now feel as though the club will be desperate to keep him, with Steve Cooper’s side showing promising early signs of a promotion push this season.