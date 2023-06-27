This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Ham United are said to be eyeing a potential move for Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

That is according to The Mirror, who in their piece about Crystal Palace having an interest in the Italian, claim that West Ham are one of three Premier League sides who will compete with them for his signature.

The other two being Brighton and Hove Albion, and Everton.

Would Wilfried Gnonto be a good signing for West Ham?

With the West Ham links in mind, we asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on Gnonto potentially heading to the London Stadium.

Adam Elliot

Given West Ham are in Europe next season, the need for greater strength in depth is obvious, with the Hammers playing in a more congested fixture schedule.

Gnonto is a fantastic player, capable of playing as a winger on either flank, or as a striker in a front two. His skill-set is broad for a player so young, and his ceiling is extremely high, which is why many think he belongs in the top-flight.

Despite West Ham having a number of players capable of playing the wide berth roles, with time, Gnonto would likely surpass them all as the main left-winger in their first-team. However, he would cost them north of £20 million, you would expect, and possibly as much as £30 million.

The 19-year-old's dynamism, acceleration, close control, and ball striking are all incredible for a player of his age, and his experiences of international football stand him in good stead to thrive in Europe with the Hammers as well.

Ben Wignall

At the age of 19, Gnonto has his best years well ahead of him and the potential is clear for all to see - you don't get capped by Italy at the age of 18 if you're not talented, let alone when you're plying your trade in Switzerland.

In an ideal world, he'd be around at Leeds for the long haul and would be a starting figure as they aim to win promotion back to the Premier League, but playing in the Championship will harm his short-term international aspirations greatly.

West Ham need new additions as they juggle the Premier League and Europa League next season, and we know a winger is on their radar as Harvey Barnes is wanted too.

Gnonto can play as a striker and an inside forward and in that latter position he would be battling with Said Benrahma, so he wouldn't be heading to the Hammers and getting regular football straight away.

Their European campaign, though, means that a big squad is needed and for the right price, Gnonto would be a good asset to bring in - Leeds though should be demanding north of £20 million for Gnonto as he has heaps of potential.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It isn't everyday that players of Gnonto's ability and potential become available on the transfer market.

Leeds relegation clearly means he is there for the taking this summer, though, and you would not blame West Ham for acting.

Whilst the club already have some excellent options out wide in the forward areas, with another European campaign to come, a deep, talented squad will be needed, and Gnonto will have every chance to show David Moyes what he can do.

They may have to pay somewhere between £20-30 million for his signature - that is the sort of fee I think Leeds should be demanding - so they are going to have to put their money where their mouth is on this one.

However, in a few years time, that sort of fee could genuinely look a steal if Gnonto goes on to fulfil his potential.