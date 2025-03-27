West Ham United are reportedly tracking as many as five current Sunderland players ahead of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to insider ExWHUEmployee, who revealed the Hammers’ transfer targets on The West Ham Way podcast.

Those piquing the Premier League club’s interest are Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, Romaine Mundle, Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda.

Given interest elsewhere, West Ham will face a tough battle landing some of those names – Sunderland will face an even tougher battle still keeping hold of them.

Rigg emerges as West Ham’s favourite Sunderland star

It is little surprise that Rigg is one of the most sought-after players in that list, given that he has already comfortably adjusted to Championship football at just 17 years old.

Quoted by the Sunderland Echo, ExWHUEmployee told The West Ham Way podcast: “Chris Rigg has emerged as the most likely signing from that bunch with the player’s agent already having had early discussions with the club.

“A transfer fee of around £20million is being discussed but other clubs are also interested in the 17-year-old midfielder including London rivals Tottenham.”

That fee is believed to match Sunderland’s valuation, but Spanish outlet Fichajes.net revealed that Tottenham have lodged a bid as high as €45m for the teenager.

Rigg is believed to be eager to play in the Premier League to kick his career on, and with West Ham, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all thought to be interested, he’s unlikely to be short of options.

West Ham interest shows transitional summer that awaits Sunderland

Comfortably 12 points inside the play-off places with eight games left to play, it looks almost certain the Black Cats will get a shot at promotion.

With at least five of their current stars attracting Premier League interest – some from multiple clubs – it seems earning that place in the top tier will be crucial if they’re to have any hope of holding on to the likes of Rigg and Bellingham.

Bellingham in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 34 Goals 4 Assists 3 Tackles per 90 1.9 Key passes per 90 1.3 Pass success rate 85.3%

A promotion would bring with it a transitional period, as the club geared up for what is likely to be a gruesome battle for survival, based on the fate of the last two sets of promoted sides.

But remaining in the Championship is likely to bring just as much change for Sunderland this year with their host of promising young talent, all of whom will be understandably intrigued by Premier League interest in them.

However, the Sunderland Echo estimates that just those five names alone could bring in as much as £100m to the Stadium of Light, enough to add some real quality to their ranks to cover the departed names.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, it’s a potentially era-defining summer window for Sunderland.

West Ham undeterred by Crysencio Summerville experience

It would not be the first time the Hammers have shopped for the cream of the second-tier crop, having splashed at least £25m on last term’s Championship Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville, last summer.

The former Leeds United man is yet to truly stamp his name on the London Stadium, making just seven starts and providing a goal and assist, before being sidelined with injury in January.

But that clearly hasn’t impacted the Hammers’ view of the market, given they hold an interest in at least five Sunderland stars, with players at Burnley also on their radar.

Such intense interest from just one Premier League side shows just how busy Sunderland could find themselves this summer.